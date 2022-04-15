A member of Team Ukraine looks out over a lake at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: AP
Ukrainian competitors find Invictus Games in Hague a break from war; Zelensky says 19 athletes part of nation’s ‘indomitable’ spirit
- Sporting event for active service personnel and ill, injured or wounded veterans opens on Saturday in the Dutch city
- Participants want to spread the word about reality of war back home as well as compete; 20 nations involved in event, Russia has never taken part
Topic | Ukraine
A member of Team Ukraine looks out over a lake at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: AP