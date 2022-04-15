Pope Francis leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service at the Vatican on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Ukrainian refugees ‘treated differently’ to those from elsewhere; Pope Francis says ‘we’re racist and that’s bad’

  • Leader of Catholic Church says people fleeing are divided into ‘first class, second class, by skin colour, developed country or non-developed one’
  • He also says he does not approve of buying of weapons; his words come as UN figures show more than 4.7 million Ukrainians have now fled

dpa
dpa

Updated: 11:50pm, 15 Apr, 2022

