Defendant Salah Abdeslam attends the Paris attacks trial in a temporary courtroom set up at the Palais de Justice courthouse in Paris on Thursday. Courtroom sketch: Benoit Peyrucq via AFP
Paris attacks suspect cries as he apologises to victims, asks for forgiveness

  • Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the sole surviving member of the group of Islamist militants that killed 130 people in the French capital in 2015
  • Among the 20 defendants facing trial for the attacks, he is the only one directly accused of murder, attempted murder and hostage taking

Reuters
Updated: 6:56am, 16 Apr, 2022

