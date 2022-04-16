Stray cat Anastasia in Croatia’s Dubrovnik had her own wooden home in built in the palace’s style, but officials ordered it to be removed too. Photo: AFP
No cat’s life for Croatia’s Anastasia, 17, as palace eviction sparks storm and petition
- Elderly stray is usually to be found outside a historic palace in medieval Dubrovnik, fussed over by tourists and locals alike
- Uproar after officials ordered cardboard box home, then wooden home – in palace style – be removed as ‘no one is allowed’ to alter the unique city
Topic | European Union
Stray cat Anastasia in Croatia’s Dubrovnik had her own wooden home in built in the palace’s style, but officials ordered it to be removed too. Photo: AFP