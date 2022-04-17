French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, centre, on a campaign visit in Lauris, France on April 15. Photo: AFP
EU anti-fraud body accuses French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen of embezzlement

  • Le Pen and associates are accused of embezzling around €600,000 during their time as MEPs, French website Mediapart said on Saturday, quoting a new report
  • The allegations come just over a week before Le Pen goes head-to-head with incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the second round of presidential elections

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:00am, 17 Apr, 2022

