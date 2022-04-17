Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands on April 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hail bravery of Ukraine team as Invictus Games open
- The Ukraine team received a standing ovation and extended round of applause when they arrived for the ceremony at The Hague’s Zuiderpark on Saturday
- Prince Harry founded the games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events
