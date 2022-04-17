Pope Francis walks past Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, second from right, and Ukrainian politicians during an Easter vigil in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on April 16. Photo: AP
Ukrainian mayor and politicians attend Vatican Easter vigil as pope invokes ‘gestures of peace’
- Pope Francis did not refer directly to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but he has called for an Easter truce to reach a negotiated peace
- The pope addressed Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov and Ukrainian politicians Maria Mezentseva, Olena Khomenko and Rusem Umerov, who sat together in the front row
