Migrants arrive after crossing the English Channel in Dover, UK on April 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Britain’s Rwanda plan might not deter migrants, says UK Home Office official

  • Migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats risk being relocated to the African state with a one-way ticket, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday
  • Matthew Rycroft, charged with assessing the plan, said the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda may not deter enough migrants to make the effort cost effective

Topic |   United Kingdom
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:05am, 17 Apr, 2022

