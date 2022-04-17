Migrants arrive after crossing the English Channel in Dover, UK on April 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Rwanda plan might not deter migrants, says UK Home Office official
- Migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats risk being relocated to the African state with a one-way ticket, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday
- Matthew Rycroft, charged with assessing the plan, said the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda may not deter enough migrants to make the effort cost effective
Topic | United Kingdom
