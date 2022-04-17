Pope Francis delivers the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday. Photo: AP
Pope Francis makes ‘plea for peace’ for war-torn Ukraine in Easter Sunday speech
- The pontiff celebrated Easter Mass in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020
- He pleaded for an end to the violence in Ukraine, and also exhorted peace and reconciliation for the peoples of Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
Topic | Pope Francis
Pope Francis delivers the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday. Photo: AP