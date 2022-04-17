Pope Francis delivers the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday. Photo: AP
Pope Francis delivers the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Pope Francis makes ‘plea for peace’ for war-torn Ukraine in Easter Sunday speech

  • The pontiff celebrated Easter Mass in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020
  • He pleaded for an end to the violence in Ukraine, and also exhorted peace and reconciliation for the peoples of Lebanon, Syria and Iraq

Topic |   Pope Francis
Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 8:30pm, 17 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis delivers the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday. Photo: AP
Pope Francis delivers the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE