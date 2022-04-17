Servicemen of Donetsk People’s Republic militia walk past damaged buildings in Mariupol. Photo: AP
Servicemen of Donetsk People’s Republic militia walk past damaged buildings in Mariupol. Photo: AP
Ukraine
World /  Europe

At least 5 dead in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city as Mariupol teeters on brink

  • A series of strikes in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv killed at least five and injured 13
  • It came as the key port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to Russian forces on Sunday after seven weeks under siege

Topic |   Ukraine
Agencies

Updated: 9:43pm, 17 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Servicemen of Donetsk People’s Republic militia walk past damaged buildings in Mariupol. Photo: AP
Servicemen of Donetsk People’s Republic militia walk past damaged buildings in Mariupol. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE