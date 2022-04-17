Servicemen of Donetsk People’s Republic militia walk past damaged buildings in Mariupol. Photo: AP
At least 5 dead in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city as Mariupol teeters on brink
- A series of strikes in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv killed at least five and injured 13
- It came as the key port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to Russian forces on Sunday after seven weeks under siege
Topic | Ukraine
