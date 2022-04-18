French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 8. Photo: AP
Zelensky claims he has invited France’s Macron to see evidence of ‘genocide’ in Ukraine
- Zelensky said he believed France’s Macron was shying away from the term ‘genocide’ as he thinks it would hurt chances for diplomatic engagement with Russia
- ‘I just told him I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide. He’ll come and see, and I’m sure he will understand,’ said Zelensky
Topic | Ukraine war
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 8. Photo: AP