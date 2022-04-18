Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrive at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK on April 17. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrive at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK on April 17. Photo: Reuters
Royalty
World /  Europe

Prince William and Kate lead royals at Windsor Castle Easter service but queen does not attend

  • Queen Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne
  • The queen has cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October. She also had a bout of Covid-19 in February

Topic |   Royalty
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:56am, 18 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrive at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK on April 17. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrive at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK on April 17. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE