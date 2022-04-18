Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrive at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK on April 17. Photo: Reuters
Prince William and Kate lead royals at Windsor Castle Easter service but queen does not attend
- Queen Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne
- The queen has cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October. She also had a bout of Covid-19 in February
Topic | Royalty
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrive at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK on April 17. Photo: Reuters