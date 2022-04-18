Smoke billows from a burning car during a riot ahead of a demonstration planned by Danish anti-Muslim politician Rasmus Paludan and his Stram Kurs party in Navestad, Norrkoping, Sweden on April 17. Photo: Ulf Wigh / Wighsnews / Handout via Reuters
Riots in Sweden as demonstrators protest against plans by far-right group to burn copies of Koran

  • Demonstrators had protested against a rally by anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, led by the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan
  • Paludan, who intends to stand in Swedish legislative elections in September, is visiting areas with large Muslim populations where he wants to burn copies of the Koran

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:15am, 18 Apr, 2022

