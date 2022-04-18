A burning Easter wheel “runs” down the hill in Lügde, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Photo: DPA via AP
In Germany, 18,000 people flock to watch traditional Easter Wheel Run
- The event involves wooden wheels that are filled with straw, set alight, then rolled down a hillside into the valley of the Emmer river
- The custom is believed to date back to Charlemagne, who is said to have first ordered the event in 784 to celebrate the resurrection of Christ
