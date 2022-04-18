Ukrainian refugees look out of a train from Odesa at Przemysl Glowny train station, after fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland. Photo: Reuters
More than 4.8 million Ukrainians have fled since war began
- The war in Ukraine is one of the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crises ever
- More than 2.75 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland, while nearly 740,000 reached Romania
Topic | Ukraine war
Ukrainian refugees look out of a train from Odesa at Przemysl Glowny train station, after fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland. Photo: Reuters