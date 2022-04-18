Ukrainian refugees look out of a train from Odesa at Przemysl Glowny train station, after fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland. Photo: Reuters
More than 4.8 million Ukrainians have fled since war began

  • The war in Ukraine is one of the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crises ever
  • More than 2.75 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland, while nearly 740,000 reached Romania

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:44pm, 18 Apr, 2022

