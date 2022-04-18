A Russian soldier climbs stairs at the Mariupol drama theatre, hit on March 16 by an air strike, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Syrian fighters ready to join Russia’s next phase of Ukraine war
- Russia is turning to Middle East ally Syria for more troops to fight in Ukraine, including those who fought against Islamic State
- Syria war monitor says 40,000 people have registered to fight, including about 18,000 with Russian private contractor Wagner Group
