Dark smoke rises following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday. Photo: AFP
Russian strikes hit Lviv near Ukraine-Poland border, killing at least seven
- Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war and have become a relative safe haven
- A hotel sheltering Ukrainians who had fled fighting farther east was among the buildings badly damaged in the attack, the city’s mayor said
Topic | Ukraine war
Dark smoke rises following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday. Photo: AFP