Faced with criticism, Marine Le Pen allies tone down rhetoric on proposed hijab ban
- Louis Aliot, the mayor of Perpignan, said the ban was one of several political tools to fight ‘Islamism’, but its implementation needed to come ‘progressively’
- Le Pen has said the hijab could not be viewed as the sign of a person’s religious belief, but was an ‘Islamist uniform’ that needed to be banned from public space
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, centre, arrives for a campaign visit in Lauris, South of France, on April 15. Photo: AFP