Police vans gather at the scene where unrest broke out in Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early on April 17. Photo: TT via AP
Police vans gather at the scene where unrest broke out in Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early on April 17. Photo: TT via AP
Sweden
World /  Europe

Sweden links recent series of violent riots to criminal gangs that target police

  • Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles, arson and violence since Thursday that has left some police officers and protesters injured
  • The violence was triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Koran burnings across the country

Topic |   Sweden
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:29am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police vans gather at the scene where unrest broke out in Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early on April 17. Photo: TT via AP
Police vans gather at the scene where unrest broke out in Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early on April 17. Photo: TT via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE