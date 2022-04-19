Police vans gather at the scene where unrest broke out in Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early on April 17. Photo: TT via AP
Sweden links recent series of violent riots to criminal gangs that target police
- Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles, arson and violence since Thursday that has left some police officers and protesters injured
- The violence was triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Koran burnings across the country
Topic | Sweden
