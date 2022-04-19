Cristiano Ronaldo and wife Georgina Rodriguez in Seville, Spain in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo and wife Georgina Rodriguez in Seville, Spain in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn twin son; asks for privacy

  • ‘Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,’ the Manchester United striker wrote on social media
  • ‘We are all devastated at this loss,’ the post added, ‘and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel’

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:47am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cristiano Ronaldo and wife Georgina Rodriguez in Seville, Spain in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo and wife Georgina Rodriguez in Seville, Spain in 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE