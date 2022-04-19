A general view of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Watchdog ‘warned UK government of spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street’
- Citizen Lab said it warned officials that electronic devices connected to government networks appeared to be infected with the Israeli-made spy software Pegasus
- Israeli cyberarms dealer NSO Group, which produces Pegasus, said the allegations are ‘false and could not be related to NSO products’
Topic | Britain
