Smoke rises above the Azovstal steel and iron works, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image obtained from a recent drone video posted on social media. Photo: Mariupol City Council via Reuters
Ukraine war
Russians drop bunker-busters on Mariupol steel plant where Ukraine defenders are making final stand

  • Mariupol’s Ukrainian defenders are holding out against Russian forces in the city’s Azovstal steel plant
  • Capturing the southeastern port city would be Russia’s biggest victory after two months of fighting

Agencies

Updated: 2:59pm, 19 Apr, 2022

