A general view of the hall before the opening of the Belgian trial of alleged Paris attack accomplices at a court in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Suspected Paris attack accomplices go on trial in Belgium over 2015 killing spree
- Proceedings began under high security at Nato’s former headquarters and are expected to last until May 20, with a verdict likely to take several more weeks
- The hearings are happening in parallel with a trial in France of 20 suspects charged in connection with the same deadly incidents
Topic | Paris terror attacks
