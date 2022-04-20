A general view of the hall before the opening of the Belgian trial of alleged Paris attack accomplices at a court in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Suspected Paris attack accomplices go on trial in Belgium over 2015 killing spree

  • Proceedings began under high security at Nato’s former headquarters and are expected to last until May 20, with a verdict likely to take several more weeks
  • The hearings are happening in parallel with a trial in France of 20 suspects charged in connection with the same deadly incidents

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:48am, 20 Apr, 2022

