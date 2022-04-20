Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologises to MPs for the for the “partygate” fine in the House of Commons in London on Tuesday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Boris Johnson apologises for partygate, as critics call him ‘man without shame’
- The PM is facing calls to step down, with lawmakers to hold a special debate into whether he misled the House of Commons by denying that he broke lockdown rules
- Around two-thirds of the British public spoke negatively about Johnson, a poll showed, with the word ‘liar’ the most commonly shared response
