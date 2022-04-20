Queen Elizabeth with her grandson Prince Harry in London. File photo: PA Wire/dpa
Prince Harry says Queen Elizabeth on ‘great form’, wants her to be ‘protected’
- Reflecting on his last week’s meeting with the monarch, Prince Harry told TV host Hoda Kotb that she is in ‘good spirits’ following her recent bout with Covid-19
- He also said that living in the US genuinely feels like home after being ‘welcomed with open arms’
Topic | Britain
