The Wimbledon logo is seen inside the grounds at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. A report in Sportico claims the tournament will ban Russian tennis players from competing due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
The Wimbledon logo is seen inside the grounds at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. A report in Sportico claims the tournament will ban Russian tennis players from competing due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Wimbledon
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Wimbledon to ban Russian players competing at grass court event – report

  • Decision would fall in line with a trend of sports bodies banning Russian and Belarusian athletes due to the war in Ukraine
  • The All England Lawn Tennis Club previously said a Russian win at Wimbledon would be a boost to Vladimir Putin

Topic |   Wimbledon
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:08pm, 20 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Wimbledon logo is seen inside the grounds at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. A report in Sportico claims the tournament will ban Russian tennis players from competing due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
The Wimbledon logo is seen inside the grounds at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. A report in Sportico claims the tournament will ban Russian tennis players from competing due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE