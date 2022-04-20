The Wimbledon logo is seen inside the grounds at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. A report in Sportico claims the tournament will ban Russian tennis players from competing due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Wimbledon to ban Russian players competing at grass court event – report
- Decision would fall in line with a trend of sports bodies banning Russian and Belarusian athletes due to the war in Ukraine
- The All England Lawn Tennis Club previously said a Russian win at Wimbledon would be a boost to Vladimir Putin
Topic | Wimbledon
The Wimbledon logo is seen inside the grounds at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. A report in Sportico claims the tournament will ban Russian tennis players from competing due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters