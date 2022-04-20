A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire burning at a garage, following Russian shelling, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: pro-Russian separatists say they captured Kreminna; UN says 5 million have fled Ukraine
- Reports of the pro-Russian separatists gaining control of the Kreminna cannot be independently verified
- The UN says more than five million Ukrainians have fled their country, marking Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II
Topic | Ukraine
