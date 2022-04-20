Tanya Los, 57, stands in her house near damage caused by a rocket is understood to have been launched from a Soviet-era BM-27 Uragan launcher. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian mother describes ‘miracle’ survival story after Russian rocket hits her kitchen

  • Tanya Los was washing the dishes at home in her southern Ukrainian village when a Russian rocket crashed into her kitchen
  • The 59-year-old mother said the pair were ‘protected’ by an Orthodox icon in the room, where a religious calendar still hangs

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:27pm, 20 Apr, 2022

