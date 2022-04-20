UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: -/House Of Commons via PA Wire/dpa
UK Labour Party sets out bid to trigger contempt investigation into PM Johnson over ‘partygate’ scandal
- Vote on a motion on Thursday if passed would refer the PM to the Committee of Privileges to consider if his conduct amounted to contempt of the House of Commons
- Opposition parties are pushing for Johnson to resign and hope that finding he held parliament in contempt might increase pressure on him
