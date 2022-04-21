Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in Stockholm in June 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in Stockholm in June 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

No WHO job for doctor who was face of Sweden’s controversial coronavirus strategy

  • Top epidemiologist Anders Tegnell had originally left his post to take on a new role at the UN health agency
  • Before he stepped down last month, the doctor was synonymous with the country’s softer approach to the pandemic and its refusal to impose strict Covid-19 curbs

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:22am, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in Stockholm in June 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in Stockholm in June 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE