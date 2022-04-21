TV screens display a live televised debate between French President Emmanuel Macron and rival candidate Marine Le Pen on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
France
France’s Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen clash over Russia in debate before tight election

  • The French president accuses his far-right rival of being dependent on Putin and Moscow over a loan taken by her party
  • Le Pen, however, sought to focus on issues such as the cost of living, saying the people were ‘suffering’ under Macron

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:06am, 21 Apr, 2022

