Stamford Bridge, home to Chelsea football club in London. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join Broughton’s bid to buy English Premier League’s Chelsea football club
- The athletes are reportedly each pledging around US$13 million for the bid to buy the London-based club
- The club was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the UK government
