Stamford Bridge, home to Chelsea football club in London. Photo: Reuters
Stamford Bridge, home to Chelsea football club in London. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join Broughton’s bid to buy English Premier League’s Chelsea football club

  • The athletes are reportedly each pledging around US$13 million for the bid to buy the London-based club
  • The club was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the UK government

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:00am, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Stamford Bridge, home to Chelsea football club in London. Photo: Reuters
Stamford Bridge, home to Chelsea football club in London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE