Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts after apologising to MPs for the for his “partygate” fine in the House of Commons in London on Tuesday. Photo: PRU via AFP
UK PM Boris Johnson to face ‘partygate’ lying probe over breach of coronavirus rules
- British lawmakers agree to launch an investigation into whether the prime minister misled parliament over Downing Street gatherings that broke lockdown rules
- Lying to the House of Commons would normally be cause for resignation, but Johnson insists he is not going anywhere
Topic | Boris Johnson
