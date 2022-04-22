Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts after apologising to MPs for the for his “partygate” fine in the House of Commons in London on Tuesday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts after apologising to MPs for the for his “partygate” fine in the House of Commons in London on Tuesday. Photo: PRU via AFP
UK PM Boris Johnson to face ‘partygate’ lying probe over breach of coronavirus rules

  • British lawmakers agree to launch an investigation into whether the prime minister misled parliament over Downing Street gatherings that broke lockdown rules
  • Lying to the House of Commons would normally be cause for resignation, but Johnson insists he is not going anywhere

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:08am, 22 Apr, 2022

