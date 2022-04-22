An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, indicated in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, indicated in blue and pink. File photo: AP
An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, indicated in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, indicated in blue and pink. File photo: AP
World /  Europe

UK patient had Covid-19 for ‘505 days straight’

  • Scientists in the UK say they have identified what could be the longest reported Covid-19 infection in a patient
  • Persistent Covid-19 is rare and different from ‘long Covid’, where the virus is cleared from body but symptoms persist

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:45am, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, indicated in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, indicated in blue and pink. File photo: AP
An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, indicated in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, indicated in blue and pink. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE