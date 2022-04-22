The Azovstal steel plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers are spread out across about 11 sq km in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: why the battle for Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant matters

  • The vast Azovstal iron and steelworks is the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the devastated port city of Mariupol
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed the ‘liberation’ of Mariupol after nearly two months of fighting

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:22pm, 22 Apr, 2022

