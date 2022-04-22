The new Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll to mark the British monarch’s birthday and Platinum Jubilee. Photo: AFP
UK’s Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll celebrates the royal’s 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee
- Doll joins the Barbie Tribute Collection, created to celebrate ‘visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture’, maker Mattel said
- ‘In 1952, when she came to the throne, politicians expressed doubts about a young female monarch – but she showed them’, Kate Williams, historian and author said
Topic | Britain
