Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Jounieh, Lebanon in September 2020. Photo: AFP
International arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn issued by French prosecutors
- The disgraced car tycoon has been living in Lebanon since he fled Japan in 2019, where he was facing trial for financial misconduct
- The French warrant is a strong message to Lebanon, which does not extradite its citizens and has banned Ghosn from leaving its territory
