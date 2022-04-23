Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Jounieh, Lebanon in September 2020. Photo: AFP
Nissan
International arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn issued by French prosecutors

  • The disgraced car tycoon has been living in Lebanon since he fled Japan in 2019, where he was facing trial for financial misconduct
  • The French warrant is a strong message to Lebanon, which does not extradite its citizens and has banned Ghosn from leaving its territory

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:58am, 23 Apr, 2022

