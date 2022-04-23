Madeleine McCann disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007. Photo: UK Metropolitan Police via AFP
Crime
World /  Europe

Madeleine McCann disappearance: 15 years on, Portugal eyes German suspect

  • The suspect is understood to be Christian B., the same man under investigation in Germany on suspicion of murdering the British toddler
  • ‘Maddie’, who was then three years old, disappeared while on holiday at a Portuguese seaside resort in 2007; no body has been found

Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:28am, 23 Apr, 2022

