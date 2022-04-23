Madeleine McCann disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007. Photo: UK Metropolitan Police via AFP
Madeleine McCann disappearance: 15 years on, Portugal eyes German suspect
- The suspect is understood to be Christian B., the same man under investigation in Germany on suspicion of murdering the British toddler
- ‘Maddie’, who was then three years old, disappeared while on holiday at a Portuguese seaside resort in 2007; no body has been found
Topic | Crime
