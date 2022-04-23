French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to supporters during his final campaign speech in Figeac, France on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
France’s Emmanuel Macron warns of ‘Trump hangover’ as he faces Marine Le Pen in presidential election
- The leader compared Sunday’s vote to the 2016 US election, saying it involved a fundamental choice about the direction of the country
- The latest surveys show Macron leading his far-right challenger, but a large number of undecided voters means a surprise result can’t be ruled out
