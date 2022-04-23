The installation by Canadian artist Tau Lewis at the 59th Venice Biennale. Photo: EPA-EFE
Female artists dominate the Venice Biennale for first time in 127 years
- This year’s biennale puts the spotlight on artists who have long been overlooked, while investigating themes such as gender norms, colonialism and climate change
- ‘Some of the best artists today are women... the preponderance of male artists in previous [Biennales] has been astonishing’ curator Cecilia Alemani said
