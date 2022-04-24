US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the State Department in Washington, on April 11. Photo: Pool via AP
Ukraine war: Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin to meet Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday

  • ‘Tomorrow people from the US are coming, I will meet the defence minister and the secretary of state, Mr Blinken,’ the Ukrainian president said
  • Zelensky has also called for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding he was ‘not afraid’ to meet the Russian leader

Agence France-PresseBloomberg
Updated: 5:26am, 24 Apr, 2022

