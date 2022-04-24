Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in Brussels, Belgium on April 2. Photo: AFP
Wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange urges UK to block his extradition to US

  • A UK court has issued an order to extradite Assange to face trial in the US over the publication of secret files relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Stella Assange said the grounds to appeal against extradition in the UK are very narrow, with the treaty ‘heavily tilted in favour of the United States’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:58am, 24 Apr, 2022

