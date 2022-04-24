People gather as an ambulance drives following the sinking of a boat off the coast of Lebanon’s northern port city of Tripoli, outside the port of Tripoli, Lebanon. Photo: Reuters
Migrant boat capsizes off Lebanon; 45 saved, at least 1 dead

  • Authorities had no exact numbers of migrants because they left the country illegally, but the Lebanese Red Cross said the boat was carrying about 60 migrants
  • Lebanon’s Prime Minister’s office said the boast capsized soon after leaving the northern coastal town of Qalamoun near Tripoli

Associated Press
Updated: 8:51am, 24 Apr, 2022

