Ukraine war: Zelensky says new evidence emerged of Russian troops covering up civilian deaths in Mariupol
- Zelensky said Ukraine intercepted Russian dialogue ‘concealing traces of their crimes’, after satellite images emerged of apparent mass graves near Mariupol
- Ukraine also accused Russian troops of forcibly recruiting civilians in occupied regions of Ukraine, which would violate laws for humanitarian treatment in war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a press conference with international media in an underground metro station in Kyiv on Saturday. Photo: AFP