Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a press conference with international media in an underground metro station in Kyiv on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Zelensky says new evidence emerged of Russian troops covering up civilian deaths in Mariupol

  • Zelensky said Ukraine intercepted Russian dialogue ‘concealing traces of their crimes’, after satellite images emerged of apparent mass graves near Mariupol
  • Ukraine also accused Russian troops of forcibly recruiting civilians in occupied regions of Ukraine, which would violate laws for humanitarian treatment in war

Agencies

Updated: 10:47am, 24 Apr, 2022

