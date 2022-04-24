An electoral card is shown in front of posters of far-right Party (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (R), and incumbent President and candidate for his reelection Emmanuel Macron (L). Photo: AFP
France votes on Macron and Le Pen’s different visions

  • Showdown is a repeat of the 2017 election, when Emmanuel Macron beat Marie Le Pen with a hefty margin of almost 33 percentage points
  • Polls have shown Macron with a lead of some 10 percentage points, but the result is predicted to be closer than in 2017

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:52pm, 24 Apr, 2022

