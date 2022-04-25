Police officers stand guard outside Saint-Pierre d’Arene church following an attack on a priest in the French riviera city of Nice on April 24. Photo: AFP
French priest seriously injured in knife attack during Mass in Nice church

  • The broadcaster France Info reported the perpetrator had said upon his arrest that he had wanted to kill French President Emmanuel Macron on election day
  • After the confused man did not find the president in the church, he attacked the priest, the report said

dpa
dpa

Updated: 12:40am, 25 Apr, 2022

