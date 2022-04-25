Supporters wave flags prior to a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron during the second round of France’s presidential election, at the Champ de Mars, Paris on April 24. Photo: AFP
Marine le Pen concedes defeat to Emmanuel Macron in French presidential election
- Despite the loss, Le Pen said in her concession speech in Paris that ‘the result itself represents a radiant victory’
- Le Pen said she would continue to do battle with Macron over immigration, insecurity and the raising of the retirement age
Topic | France
Supporters wave flags prior to a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron during the second round of France’s presidential election, at the Champ de Mars, Paris on April 24. Photo: AFP