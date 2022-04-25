US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington on April 11. Blinken and Austin landed in Kyiv, Ukraine for talks with Volodymyr Zelensky on April 24. Photo: Pool via AP
Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky meets top-level US delegation in Kyiv
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were in Kyiv on Sunday, confirmed a Ukraine presidential aide
- This was the first meeting between Zelensky and US officials since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24
