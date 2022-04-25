Marcin Golebiowski, technical director of Zofiowka coal mine, during a press conference in front of the mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland on April 24. Photo: EPA-EFE
Four Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for six missing
- The miners were among 10 missing since an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in southern Poland early on Saturday
- In a separate incident, five workers died and seven are missing at the nearby Pniowek mine after repeated methane blasts that started on Wednesday
Topic | Poland
Marcin Golebiowski, technical director of Zofiowka coal mine, during a press conference in front of the mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland on April 24. Photo: EPA-EFE