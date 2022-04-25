Marcin Golebiowski, technical director of Zofiowka coal mine, during a press conference in front of the mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland on April 24. Photo: EPA-EFE
Marcin Golebiowski, technical director of Zofiowka coal mine, during a press conference in front of the mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland on April 24. Photo: EPA-EFE
Poland
World /  Europe

Four Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for six missing

  • The miners were among 10 missing since an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in southern Poland early on Saturday
  • In a separate incident, five workers died and seven are missing at the nearby Pniowek mine after repeated methane blasts that started on Wednesday

Topic |   Poland
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:56am, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Marcin Golebiowski, technical director of Zofiowka coal mine, during a press conference in front of the mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland on April 24. Photo: EPA-EFE
Marcin Golebiowski, technical director of Zofiowka coal mine, during a press conference in front of the mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland on April 24. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE