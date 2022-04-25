Angela Rayner, deputy leader of Britain’s Labour Party, leaves the Houses of Parliament in London in January. Photo: Bloomberg
UK MPs slam ‘misogynistic’ leg-crossing article on Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

  • The Mail on Sunday said MPs ‘suggested Rayner likes to distract the PM … by deploying a … parliamentary equivalent of Sharon Stone’s scene in Basic Instinct
  • Rayner responded by tweeting that ‘women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:27am, 25 Apr, 2022

